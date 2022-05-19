Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Welcomes Third Ship Back Into Service

Balmoral

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has welcomed its third ship back into service, with the return of the Balmoral marking the start of a summer season of sailing from Newcastle and Rosyth, according to a press release.

The Balmoral will split her summer sailings between the two ports, ahead of a program of winter sailings from Southampton and Dover, with two new Captains, Captain Valentin Giuglea and Captain Steffan Ravneng, at the helm.

In the coming weeks, guests will have the chance to witness the Midnight Sun and  Arctic Norway, explore the historic towns and cities of Tallinn and Riga and experience the famous Golden Circle in Iceland.

The Balmoral will also be offering scenic sailings into the heart of the Norwegian fjords and along the River Seine in France.

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Welcoming our wonderful Balmoral back into service is a big milestone for us. Having three ships sailing means we can offer departures from even more regional ports, and we are so pleased to have Balmoral returning to offer sailings from Newcastle and Rosyth again this year.

“I would also like to congratulate our two new Captains, Captain Valentin Giuglea and Captain Steffan Ravneng, on their promotions after many years of working aboard our fleet as Officers.

“I look forward to exploring the world with our guests aboard Balmoral this year and beyond.”

