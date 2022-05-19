Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cunard Reports Busiest Booking Day in a Decade

Queen Anne

Cunard has reported that the first day of bookings for new ship Queen Anne proves the busiest booking day in a decade, according to a press release.

The company said the first day of sales shows the incredible strength of demand for our new ship and the Cunard brand is at record levels

The maiden voyage, a seven-night sailing from Southampton departing January 4, 2024, has sold out and demand for Princess & Queens Grill Suites proved especially strong across each of the 10 published new voyages, according to a statement. 

"Since we began to unveil details of our fourth ship, the reaction to Queen Anne from guests and travel advisors alike has been phenomenal," said Matt Gleaves, VP, Commercial, North America and Australasia, Cunard. "The first day of sales shows the incredible strength of demand for our new ship and the Cunard brand is at record levels."

The three busiest booking periods for Cunard in the last decade have now happened since March 2021, with the launch of the UK sailings as the brand returned to service, the launch of the summer 2023 program and now the launch of Queen Anne's maiden program.

