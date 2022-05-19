Silver Muse Resumes Service in Alaska

The Silver Muse is welcoming guests back today in Seward, marking the return of yet another Silversea Cruises’ luxury vessel.

Kicking off a summer program in the Alaska and Canada, the 2017-built Silversea ship is embarking on a seven-night cruise to Vancouver.

The one-way voyage includes calls in Skagway, Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan, in addition to scenic cruising at the Hubbard Glacier.

Extending through early September, the summer program in the region is set to be followed by a series of itineraries in Japan and the Far East.

After additional itineraries in Southeast Asia, the Silver Muse repositions to Australia and New Zealand, where it will spend most of the 2022-2023 winter.

One of the first ships to resume service for Silversea after the COVID-19 operational pause, the Silver Muse kicked off a summer program in Alaska in late July 2021.

With its fall and winter itineraries cancelled, however, the vessel entered another operational pause a few weeks later.

Designed as an evolution of the 2009-built Silver Spirit, the Silver Muse originally entered service in 2017.

First in a series of three luxury cruise ships that also included the Silver Moon and the Silver Dawn, the 40,700-ton vessel was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa Sestri Ponente, Italy.

With capacity for up to 596 guests, the Muse offers a host of amenities that include 26 different food concepts in eight different dining venues.

According to Silversea, other features of the ship include spacious ocean-view suites, personalized butler service, and an all-inclusive product, which includes a complimentary selection of wines, premium spirits, specialty coffees, bottled water, juices and soft drinks; in-suite 24-hour dining service; and lecture and enrichment programs.

After a shortened season in the region in 2021, two Silversea ships are set to sail in Alaska in 2022.

In addition to the Silver Muse, the Silver Shadow is offering a summer program in the Last Frontier, starting on June 9.