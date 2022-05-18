One Week and Three Maiden Calls For Civitavecchia

This week, Rome Cruise Terminal welcomed three cruise ships for their first stops ever in Civitavecchia.

First up was the new Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas, which called on May 12, as the port is serving as a homeport and transit port this summer for the new Oasis-class ship.

On Monday, May 16, it was Celebrity Beyond's turn to call its first of its eleven turnaround calls.

Royal Caribbean's port agent, AESSEC, organized the traditional coats of arms exchange ceremony which saw the participation of representatives of the municipality, the port authority and the coast guard, as well as the port community, according to a press release.

On Sunday, May 15, the Scenic Eclipse was in port for the first turnaround call. Local CEMAR witnessed the ship visit and the exchange of plates.

Since the beginning of the year, Roma Cruise Terminal has hosted 107 ships that have transported over 100,000 passengers to Civitavecchia, the port of Rome.

Roma Cruise Terminal is the cruise terminal concessionaire in the port of Civitavecchia. The shareholders of Roma Cruise Terminal are Costa Crociere S.p.A., MSC Cruises and Royal Caribbean International Limited.