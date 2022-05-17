Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

American Cruise Lines Opens 2022 Columbia and Snake River Cruise Season

ACL Harmony

American Cruise Lines announced today that the 2022 river cruise season on the Columbia and Snake Rivers has begun.

In April, American celebrated the new season with the opening of a new cruise dock in Kalama, WA, which the company built in partnership with the Port of Kalama, according to a press release.

The company said that it has been cruising the region since 2010 and the company remains dedicated to the continued expansion and development of tourism throughout the river region.

American has four riverboats exploring the Columbia and Snake Rivers this year between Hayden Island/Portland, OR and Clarkston, WA, and the Line will add a fifth riverboat to the region in 2023.

For 2022, American offers 3 different itineraries on the Columbia & Snake: a classic 8-Day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruise and a longer 11-Day Northwest Pioneers cruise (both between Hayden Island/Portland, OR and Clarkston, WA); and a 5-Day Highlights of the Columbia River cruise (roundtrip from Portland, OR). Guests on board American’s Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises can embrace their inner pioneer and retrace the epic route of Lewis and Clark, while relaxing aboard one of the Line’s newest modern-style American riverboats or classic paddlewheelers.

Port stops along American’s 8-Day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises include: Hayden Island/Portland, OR; Astoria, OR; Kalama, WA; cruising the Columbia River Gorge/Stevenson, WA; The Dalles/Hood River, OR, Pendleton, OR/Richland, WA; cruising the Snake River; and Clarkston, WA.

