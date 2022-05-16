Star Clippers Resumes Full Sailing Program with All Three Tall Ships

Star Clippers has resumed its full sailing program for the first time in two years with all three ships sailing in the Mediterranean.

The Star Clipper, the final ship in the fleet to resume sailing, joined the Star Flyer and Royal Clipper in the Mediterranean last month, marking the first time in five years that all three ships have sailed together, the company said, in a press release.

“Having all three tall ships back in the Mediterranean for the summer is thrilling, and truly a testament to the determination and hard work of our officers, crew and land-based offices,” said Terri Haas, Vice President of Sales, Star Clippers North America. “Royal Clipper and Star Flyer were able to successfully complete their Caribbean seasons this past winter, while Star Clipper underwent an extensive drydock prior to resuming service in April.”

The Royal Clipper and Star Clipper will spend the season sailing various three to 15-night itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, with ports of call in France, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro. Spain and Portugal.

The Star Flyer will spend the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean sailing a variety of popular six to 18-night itineraries through Greece and Turkey.