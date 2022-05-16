Carnival Cruise Line Restarts Onboard Wedding Program

Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it is now taking reservations for weddings and vow renewals on sailings starting September 2022 and beyond, according to a press release.

“For decades, Carnival has been the leading wedding operator in the cruise industry, so we are very excited to restart our wedding program for our guests who have been longing to celebrate their nuptials on board our ships,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “Creating special memories for our guests is what we do, it’s who we are, and the time to help them live out the weddings of their dreams is back!”

Carnival’s wedding and vow renewal offerings are expansive, giving guests the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime with a ceremony as unique as the couple. With the help of Carnival’s dedicated team of trained wedding planners, guests can choose from ceremonies at sea aboard a Carnival ship; on embarkation day, allowing them to invite guests who are not sailing and can debark after the ceremony; and even at select port of call destinations.

From the ceremony, music and décor to photography, cocktail receptions and more, the Weddings by Carnival team puts the fun back in the wedding planning process. Packages range from intimate ceremonies to larger celebrations with family and friends.

This September will be the first time Carnival is offering weddings and vow renewals since March 2020, before the line’s pause in guest operations