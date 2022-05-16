Miray Cruises Set for Summer Season in Eastern Mediterranean

Miray Cruises is operating in the Eastern Mediterranean this summer, sailing the Gemini on short three- and four-day cruises as the ship returned to service on May 15.

The company has recently entered into strategic alliances with Mega Travel and Honest Holding, both key tour operators in Latin America, and are working together to expand cruise offerings throughout the Greek Islands and other destinations throughout the world.

The ship will homeport in the resort town of Cesme, West of Izmir in Turkey and will call on Greek ports including Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodos, and Athens.

The season will run through October 20, 2022 on the Gemini.

In addition to the company’s summer season, Miray is well known in the cruise industry as a charter and hotel accommodation partner, working on special projects, cruise management services, along with floating accommodations for drydocks, newbuilds, and onshore development projects.