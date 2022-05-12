Paul Gauguin Cruises Renews Deal with Te Mana O Te Moana

Paul Gauguin Cruises has renewed its partnership with Te mana o te moana for the line’s popular Moana Explorer Program, according to a press release.

In collaboration with the South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation, the Moana Explorer Program invites children and teens, ages 7-15, to discover and value the natural wonders of the South Pacific through hands-on, interactive learning on board and ashore.

“We are thrilled to again partner with Te mana o te moana to bring this special program to our young guests,” said Susan Robison, general manager of sales and marketing for Paul Gauguin Cruises. “Every day of the voyage, there is a combination of naturalist-led island and/or beach excursions, science activities, crafts, games, and other adventures for them to enjoy while learning about one of the most unique destinations in the world.”

Depending on the itinerary, children and teens might explore underwater life, conduct water experiments, create natural jewelry, go on a treasure hunt, learn about Tahitian culture, discover island legends and geology, design a Polynesian tattoo, and more, the company said.

There is no fee for the program as it is included as part of Paul Gauguin Cruises’ all-inclusive cruise fares. Guests are encouraged to reserve the program at the time of booking or any time before their sailing date. The program can also be booked onboard if space is available