Canada New England Cruise Market to Make a Comeback in 2022

After nearly three years, the major cruise lines are returning to Canada and New England in 2022.

Receiving a host of ships from contemporary brands and also smaller niche players, the region is set for a record season.

Topping the 2019 numbers, when the previous record was achieved, the destination could see just short of 335,000 guests, in addition to 54 ships, this year.

The numbers are from the latest edition of the Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Cruise Industry News looked at the plans of some of the major players in the destination:

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: Three – Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Pearl

Homeports: New York City and Boston (United States); Quebec City (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Saint John, Halifax, Charlottetown, Saguenay, Bar Harbor, Newport, Portland and more

The region’s market leader according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Norwegian Cruise Line will deploy three ships in Canada and New England in 2022.

While the Norwegian Joy and the Norwegian Breakaway sail from New York City, the Norwegian Pearl offers a program of open-jaw sailings between Boston and Quebec City.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Four – Oasis of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Voyager of the Seas and Enchantment of the Seas

Homeports: Cape Liberty, Baltimore and Boston (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Sydney, Halifax, Charlottetown, Saint John, Bar Harbor, Portland, Boston, Newport and more

Two Royal Caribbean International ships will sail regularly to Canada and New England in 2022. Starting their cruises in Cape Liberty and Boston, the Adventure of the Seas and the Voyager of the Seas will offer varied itineraries to the region, including short cruises to Canada.

While the Enchantment of the Seas also offers cruises to the destination during its year-round departures from Baltimore, the Oasis of the Seas will sail a single itinerary in the region. Departing on June 5, the five-night cruise feature visits to Saint John and Halifax.

Princess Cruises

Ships: Two – Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess

Homeports: New York City (United States); Quebec City (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Newport, Boston, Bar Harbor, Saint John, Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, Saguenay and Sept-Iles

Princess Cruises’ Canada and New England program includes two ships in 2022. One of them is the new Enchanted Princess, which entered service last November.

The vessel is offering week-long cruises from New York City, while the Caribbean Princess sails longer open-jaw itineraries to Quebec City. Visited ports include Halifax, Saguenay, Bar Harbor, Charlottetown and more.

Holland America Line

Ships: Two – Nieuw Statendam and Zaandam

Homeports: Boston (United States); Quebec City and Montreal (Canada)

Itinerary highlights: Quebec City, Sydney, Halifax, Saguenay, Corner Brook, Red Bay, St. Anthony, Charlottetown, Baie-Comeau, Havre St. Pierre, Gaspe Bar Harbor and Portland

Another traditional player in the region, Holland America Line will deploy two ships in Canada and New England for the 2022 season.

While the Zaandam spends the entire summer sailing between Montreal and Boston, the Nieuw Stantedam arrives at the region in August. Highlighting the company’s program are visits to unique ports of call, including St. Anthony, Gaspe and Baie-Comeau.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: Two – Carnival Magic and Carnival Legend

Homeports: New York City and Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary highlights: Boston, Portland, Saint John, Halifax and Sydney

Carnival Cruise Line will also offer sailings to Canada and New England aboard the Carnival Magic and the Carnival Legend.

The ships sail from New York and Baltimore, respectively, offering week-long cruises to popular ports, such as Saint John, Halifax, Sydney and Portland.

Other cruise lines sailing in the region this year include: