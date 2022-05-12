Atlas Announces Seminars at Sea For Travel Partners

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced new Seminars At Sea to offer Travel Advisors and their family and friends the opportunity to experience the brand first-hand at a value starting from $200 per night.

Travel Advisors can choose among 10 legs this summer, departing as early as June 17, 2022, and enjoy and learn about Atlas’ distinctive travel experience, while sharing their industry benefit with their guests, the company said.

Additionally, Travel Advisors who bring five or more guests along for the Seminars At Sea will sail for free.

“Atlas Ocean Voyages appreciates the invaluable role that Travel Advisors play in our industry, and we are augmenting our Travel Advisor Appreciation Month offer with Seminars At Sea,” said Carlos Garzon, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Atlas Ocean Voyages. “In addition to offering bonus commission for every new booking made in May, we are making it easier for Travel Advisors to experience our distinctive luxe-adventure expeditions first-hand and to share their incredible experience and offer with their family and friends this summer. These voyages offer an expansive selection of destinations for a variety of travel times, interests, and bucket-list experiences.”

Travel Advisors and their guests each sail from $200 per night aboard one of 10 legs, ranging from six to 13 nights, cruising the Norwegian Fjords, the Arctic, Greenland and Iceland, Ireland and Great Britain.

An Atlas Ocean Voyages Sales Director will also host the Travel Advisor on a complimentary private land excursion, as well as present three onboard seminars. Furthermore, an Atlas Seminars At Sea Travel Advisor can receive up to $1,400 in co-op marketing or $1,400 reimbursement when they make a full-fare booking within 60 days of their voyage.