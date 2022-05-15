Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Coral Expeditions Sets Course For Wallis And Futuna Islands

Coral Adventurer

Coral Expeditions has announced a new voyage heading the remote islands of Wallis and Futuna.

The 21-night cruise will begin on Dec. 16 2022 aboard hte Coral Adventurer and has no fixed itinerary.

"Our loyal guests look for us to pioneer new expeditions and we have done just that with Wallis and Futuna," stated Coral Expeditions Commercial Director, Jeff Gillies.

Guests will be able to follow in the footsteps of ancient Fijian and Samoan traders, pioneering Dutch navigators, later English explorers and French missionaries in this voyage.

"Our new fleet enables us to explore places few have heard of – let alone visited. These small islands caught our attention due to their rich and complex history," added Gillies.

Coral Expeditions also offers guests the opportunity to observe the various cultural events of the island communities, to festivities for a Christmas and New Year, and to visit one of the largest coral atolls in the world.

The Captain and Expedition Team will survey conditions along the way and call on rarely visited islands such as historical Luganville and lush Pentecost Island in Vanuatu. After crossing the International Date Line, guests will conclude their adventure in Auckland.

