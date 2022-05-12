AIDA Announces 2023-2024 Winter Cruise Program

AIDA Cruises has announced its winter 2023-2024 cruise program, with bookings opening on May 12 for cruises between October 2023 and April 2024.

The AIDAcosma, the newest ship in the fleet, will sail in the Middle East offering week-long cruises from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with calls in Muscat and Sir Bani Yas, plus Doha. For even more flexibility in vacation planning, there are three possible embarkation days: on Friday and Saturday in Dubai and on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

The AIDAbella and AIDAblu will both be in Asia, the company said.

The AIDAblu will offer voyages in the Indian Ocean with stops in Mauritius, Seychelles, La Reunión and Madagascar while the AIDAbella sets course for destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore. In addition, three new 21-day Selection voyages from Bangkok/ Laem Chabang are available:

In January 2024, the AIDAbella will be sailing through Indonesia's island world with Surabaya, Lombok, Bali and Java, as well as Vietnam and Cambodia. In March 2024, the ship will sail from Shanghai to Singapore over Easter in 21 days. In addition to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam, this voyage will call at five ports in Japan for the first time, including three new AIDA ports: Tokyo, Nagasaki and Kochi.

The Caribbean will see three AIDA ships - AIDAdiva, AIDAluna and AIDAperla. In addition to the A-B-C islands, Costa Rica, Panama, and Mexico are some of the highlight destinations. Embarkation ports include La Romana, Montego Bay, and Fort-de-France in Martinique. Guests who want to avoid long flights will appreciate the "Great Winter Break Caribbean" itinerary with the AIDAmar. The voyage takes 43 days from Hamburg to the Caribbean and back. New Year' s Eve will be spent on Bermuda.

The long-haul winter program is rounded off with voyages to South Africa, and for the first time with two ships. The AIDAaura and AIDAvita will sail 14-day Selection voyages to South Africa & Namibia. With AIDAvita, a 12-day Africa cruise with the highlight destination Mozambique is also offered.

In addition, the AIDAprima will be in Europe for the winter, sailing in the Canaries, Azores, and Western Mediterranean; the AIDAsol will offer a world cruise.