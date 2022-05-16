Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Princess MedallionPay Expands Shoreside: 10 Ports, Over 100 Locations

MedallionPay

Princess Cruises’ innovative MedallionPay system is quickly expanding shoreside.

Having been officially launched shoreside in February, the system allows Princess guests to pay via the Medallion system at select shops and restaurants in ports. Merchants are charged a processing fee by Princess.

“It is to make sure the experience is seamless and we are advantaging the destination partners in their interaction with our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess.

“When a guest is going on a Mexican Riviera cruise, they are going on a Princess vacation and every aspect of that experience – whether its in the destination or on the ship – adds value to that consumer and their overall impression of going on that Princess cruise. The greater the experience in that destination, the greater it is for us … it’s not so hidden anymore, it’s a game changer and guests love it.”

Guests also get a 7 percent credit to their onboard accounts for anything bought with MedallionPay shoreside.

Having launching in February in four ports and around 65 retailers, the system is now live in 10 destinations, over 80 merchants and at over 100 locations.

