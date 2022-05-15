Aurora Announces Miranda Krestovnikoff As Special Guest On UK Voyage

Aurora Expeditions has announced TV presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff as a special guest on the company’s ‘Jewels of Coastal UK’ voyage.

“I love travel and adventure and nowhere better than on our very own coastline, without the need to fly abroad,” said Krestovnikoff.

The itinerary was developed by Aurora Expeditions’ product team in collaboration with the company’s Managing Director for the UK, Jos Dewing.

While on the voyage, Krestovnikoff will lecture on some of her special interests and participate in the voyage’s diving programme as an scuba diver.

“I have always wanted to embark on a trip that encompasses all of my favourite parts of the UK coastline and this expedition does just that,” added Krestovnikoff.

“Miranda will be a fantastic addition to this voyage, not only because of her scuba credentials, but as President of the RSPB, she is also incredibly passionate about the extraordinary bird and marine life we are sure to see," stated Dewing.

“I’ve long been in love with the County of Cornwall in the South-West of England, and was lucky to explore Lundy Island together with my pro scuba-diver father. It is a wild and wonderful place where not many have the opportunity to visit, and even cars are banned – so the opportunity for passengers visiting on this expedition will be truly special,” added Dewing.

The unique 14-day voyage will mark the company’s first visit to England and will explore some of the destination’s such as Cornwall, the Pembrokeshire Islands in Wales, and the Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel.