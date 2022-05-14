'Indiana Jones of the Deep' Set For Speaker Appearance with Cunard

Maritime archaeologist, Mensun Bound, who made headlines across the world in March with the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, will head out to sea again this summer to talk exclusively to Cunard guests, according to a press release.

In his role as Trustee of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, the maritime archaeologist from Oxford was the Director of Exploration for the team of deep-ocean robotic technologists that, on March 5, 2022, discovered the most storied shipwreck of them all.

Crushed by pack ice, the ship sank in 1915 at the heart of what Shackleton himself called "the worst portion of the worst sea on earth."

In an exclusive talk and Q&A onboard the Queen Mary 2 in June, Bound will talk publicly for the first time since returning from his historical expedition.

Bound, said: “It’s been the most extraordinary few months with my feet yet to touch the ground since the Endurance 22 Expedition concluded. To find a vessel of such historical significance is something that is hard to truly capture in a few words. However, I am very much looking forward to joining Queen Mary 2 and sharing my excitement and experiences for the first time with Cunard’s guests.”