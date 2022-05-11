New Zealand Set for Cruise Opening

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a major package of reforms, which includes an early opening of New Zealand’s border and a simplification of immigration settings, to address the immediate skill shortages in New Zealand and speed up the economic recovery from COVID-19.

“New Zealand is in demand and now fully open for business,” Ardern said.

“New Zealand’s international border will reopen to all tourists and visa holders two months earlier than planned on July 31.

“This will be welcome news for families, businesses and our migrant communities. It also provides certainty and good preparation time for airlines and cruise ship companies planning a return to New Zealand in the peak spring and summer seasons."