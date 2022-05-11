More Booking Momentum for Oceania Cruises for 2024

Oceania Cruises, reported the opening day for its 2024 Collection of voyages on May 4, 2022, ranks among the best single-day booking periods in the company's history, according to a press release.

"The 2024 Collection launch illustrates tremendous and continued strong demand for cruising in addition to highlighting the increased trend in planning travel farther out, both for past guests and new-to-brand guests," stated Howard Sherman, president and CEO.

On May 4, 2022, Oceania Cruises opened its 2024 Collection of voyages for sale to the general public. More than 350 voyages ranging from seven to 82 days in length and spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 went on sale.

The company said that all of the bookings for 2023 and 2024 are new cash bookings with absolutely no dilution from Future Cruise Credits issued during the pandemic.

The single most in-demand voyage was the 35-day circumnavigation of Australia departing December 21, 2023, where more than 60 percent capacity was filled in one day.

Across the board, all destinations saw strong bookings with Asia as the most popular and with the 2023-2024 South America sailings and 2024 Northern Europe itineraries on the 1,238-guest Marina performing exceptionally well, the company said.

Africa, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand also showed strong demand.