Havila Castor Sets Off on Her Maiden Voyage

Havila Voyages’ second ship, the Havila Castor, set off on Tuesday evening on her first round voyage along the classic Norwegian coastal route from Bergen to Kirkenes.

“This is a big day for Havila Voyages. A fantastic team of employees and suppliers have been working day and night since Havila Castor arrived in Bergen last week to get the ship ready for today, and they have passed the test with flying colors," said CEO Bent Martini.

“We would never have managed this demanding exercise without everyone doing their utmost and even a little more. Participating in a turnaround operation of this scale and being able to deliver in such a short time is completely unique and everyone involved should be very proud of themselves.”

The ships run on a combination of LNG and battery packs, the company said.

“Delivering on our climate and environmental promises is important to us. Figures from Havila Capella's previous sailings show that we have cut CO2 emissions by more than 30% in operations so far, and we will continue to work on further reductions,” added Martini. “On Thursday June 2, Havila Castor will be the first ever passenger ship to sail into the Geirangerfjord purely on battery, silently and emission-free. That is four years before the Norwegian government's requirement for this type of sailing in our world heritage fjord and we are proud that we have already achieved this."