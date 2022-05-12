Zaandam Resumes Service Ahead of Summer Season on the East Coast

Another Holland America Line ship is returning today as the Zaandam resumes revenue service in Florida.

As the ninth vessel to welcome passengers back for the premium brand, the 2000-built cruise ship is departing on a repositioning cruise ahead of a season in Canada and New England.

With Montreal as its final destination, the nine-night itinerary sails from Fort Lauderdale and features visits to five ports, in addition to scenic cruising down the St. Lawrence River.

Continuing its summer schedule, the Zaandam offers a series of seven-night cruises sailing between Boston and Montreal.

Extending through September, the one-way voyages comprise calls in Quebec, Charlottetown, Sydney, Halifax and Bar Harbor.

In July, the vessel is also offering a special cruise called “Voyage of the Viking”.

Sailing roundtrip from Boston, the 35-night itinerary is highlighted by visits to Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, and the British Islands.

Currently one of the smallest ships in the fleet, the Zaandam originally entered service in 2000.

According to Holland America Line, the 61,396-ton vessel was designed to carry fewer guests while offering greater space and a premium product.

Focusing on a traditional cruising experience, the 1,440-passenger cruise ship features an array of amenities that include a covered pool deck, an observation lounge, a spa, a casino and a three-deck atrium.

Inspired by the music, the ship’s décor is highlighted by musical instruments including signed guitars from Queen, Iggy Pop, Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, in addition to a large Baroque-style pipe organ.

With the Zaandam now in service, nine Holland America Line ships are sailing with guests again, while a tenth vessel is chartered to Dutch authorities.

Being used as an accommodation ship at the port of Rotterdam, the Volendam is providing temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees as part of a three-month agreement.