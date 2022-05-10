Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

SeaDream Opens 2024 Mediterranean Voyages For Sale

SeaDream II

SeaDream Yacht Club, announced the start sales for 2024 Mediterranean cruiseson its renovated mega yachts, the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II.

The SeaDream II’s 2024 Mediterranean season will begin May 4, 2024 and will call on 12 countries on six- to 11-night voyages.

Guests will be able to explore multiple countries in one voyages. Destinations include Italy, Greece, Morocco, Albania, Croatia, Tunisia, Israel and France. SeaDream also offers its guests many opportunities such as small town explorations, Spa, 5-star cuisine on cruises.

After completing its Caribbean season on April 22, 2024, SeaDream II will cross the Atlantic on a 12-day voyage from Bridgetown, Barbados to Malaga, Spain.

