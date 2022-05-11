Cruise Industry News 2022 Annual Report: 'Hottest' Markets

Norwegian Bliss in Alaska

Alaska will see the largest year-over-year capacity increase in 2022 compared to 2019, up 63 percent, followed by the Mediterranean, up 35 percent, the Indian Ocean/Red Sea and Arabian Gulf up 28 percent, and Antarctica up 23 percent, according to the 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report..

On a global scale, as the industry resumes service, the estimated total passenger capacity for 2022 will be about 30 million, compared to about 28 million for 2019, the last “normal” year, for a 7 percent increase.

With Australia just opening up and portions of Asia still closed to cruising, the annual passenger capacity and year-over year growth would have been larger.

The Asia-Pacific region, Australia and South America will see reduced capacity for the balance of 2022.

The 2022 Cruise Industry News Annual Report is available in hard copy or digital form

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

