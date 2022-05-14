Zenith’s Future Questionable as Peace Boat Cancels Ship’s Schedule

The Zenith won’t be sailing its previously announced cruise schedule for Peace Boat Organization.

“Cruises to be operated by our chartered vessel Zenith, have been cancelled due to a change in contract with the owner company,” the Japanese company said in a statement on its website.

After moving to Peace Boat in early 2020 from the Royal Caribbean Group, the 1992-built ship was set to sail a series of long cruises starting in August 2022.

The program comprised three-month around the world itineraries departing from Japan, in addition to a 59-night voyage to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Guests who booked the cruises abord the 1,354-guest vessel are being contacted by their travel agents, Peace Boat added.

“We will continue to do our utmost to ensure that all guests enjoy their Peace Boat cruises,” the cruise operator said, noting that the Pacific World (former Sun Princess) is still scheduled to start a program of world cruises during the 2022-2023 season.

Previously operated by Pullmantur Cruceros, the Zenith was moved to Peace Boat in early 2020.

After a refit, the vessel was set to launch service for its new operator in April 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, put plans on hold.

While its former fleet mate Ocean Dream was sent to a scrapyard in early 2021, the 47,255-ton ship has been laid-up in the Greek port of Lavrio since July 2020.

One of the first modern cruise ships built by the German shipyard Meyer Werft, the Zenith entered service in the early 1990s.

Initially operated by Celebrity Cruises, the ship was transferred to Pullmantur, which, at the time, had recently been purchased by the Royal Caribbean Group, in 2007.

After 13 years sailing for the Spanish company and its sister brand Croisières de France, the vessel was sold off in mid-2019.

A year later, Pullmantur filed for reorganization under the terms of Spanish insolvency laws.