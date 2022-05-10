Hurtigruten Group Launches ESG Report – Calls for More Transparency

Hurtigruten Group has opened its books on emissions and social responsibility and commits to science-based targets in its new ESG report. T

“We operate in an industry which negatively impacts the environment, so we have a collective responsibility to be more transparent and accountable when it comes to our natural and social impact. Sustainability is not a marketing exercise, it’s a core part of business. It’s a licence to operate and more importantly, it’s the right thing to do," said CEO of Hurtigruten Group Daniel Skjeldam.

Among other things, the report details how the Group’s three business areas: Hurtigruten Norway, Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Svalbard achieved their own ESG milestones in 2021.

Last year, Hurtigruten Expeditions launched its third battery-hybrid ship MS Otto Sverdrup while MS Fridtjof Nansen was awarded the world’s most sustainable ship by Scope ESG and Stern Magazine, according to the company.

In addition, Hurtigruten Norway set in motion plans to launch Europe’s most environmentally fleet upgrade to reduce emissions by 25% and NoX by 80%, while Hurtigruten Svalbard partnered with Volvo Penta to develop it first hybrid day cruiser.

“I am extremely proud of our colleagues both at land and sea for achieving many other ESG successes despite operating in a pandemic. We have been a first mover on sustainability for decades, and we will continue to be a catalyst for change towards a greener travel industry - to protect what we love today, tomorrow and into the future," Skjeldam added.

Hurtigruten Group’s ESG report for 2021 was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard. Please find a link to the report here.