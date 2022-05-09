Awful Monday As Cruise Line Stocks Tank With Market

Cruise line stocks were well down and further down the rest of the stock market on Monday, as recession fears and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war continued to impact global markets.

For the three major cruise corporations, Monday was a day to forget, with fresh 52-week lows.

Carnival Corporation: Carnival Corporation closed at $14.14, dipping 11.18 percent from its opening price. It’s down from a 52-week high of $31.52, and dipped as low as $14.05 during the day.

Royal Caribbean Group: Coming off a positive first quarter call, Royal Caribbean Group could not escape Monday’s turmoil, closing at $61.40 and down from a 52-week high of $98.27. also hitting its one year low during the day at $61.16

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Setting the stages for the company’s Tuesday morning earnings release and conference call, NCLH stocks tumbled to a day low of $14.90 before closing at $15.95. Some good news, however, is that the company’s namesake brand has its full fleet back in operation with 17 ships cruising globally. The 52-week high for NCLH is $33.95.

Lindblad Expeditions: Also fresh off a strong earnings call with positive momentum last week, Lindblad dipped to $11.29 during the day, compared to its 52-week low of $11.19 and high of $19.13. The stock closed at $11.35.