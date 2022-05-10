Quest Becomes Fourth Ship to Resume Service for Seabourn

After a 26-month operational pause, the Seabourn Quest is welcoming the passengers back today in Barcelona.

As the fourth vessel to resume revenue service for Seabourn, the luxury ship is launching a summer program in the Mediterranean.

For its first post-pandemic cruise, the 450-passenger ship sails a one-way voyage to Italy, with visits to Spain, Croatia and Slovenia.

The 11-night itinerary comprises visits to unusual destinations in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean, such as Mahón, Lipari, Komiza and Rab, in addition to visits to some of the region’s most popular ports, including Dubrovnik and Naples.

Continuing its first post-pandemic season, the Quest is poised to offer additional sailings to the Mediterranean and the Adriatic through mid-July.

The vessel then repositions to the United States, for a series of Canada & New England cruises.

Before arriving in North America, the ship offers a unique “Route of the Vikings” transatlantic crossing.

The 24-night repositioning voyage sails from Dover, England, to Montreal, Canada, and features calls in several destinations, including the British Islands, Iceland, Greenland and Quebec.

The Seabourn Quest entered service in 2011, as a sister to the 2009-built Seabourn Odyssey and the 2010-built Seabourn Sojourn.

Designed to offer an ultra-luxury product, the 32,346-ton vessel has 225 suites, 90 percent of which offer private verandas, feature separate living areas and bedrooms, writing desks with personalized stationery, and granite bathrooms with separate bath and shower and twin sinks.

Like its sister ships, the Quest houses an 11,400-square-foot Spa at Seabourn, in addition to four dining venues.

The ship also offers a host of other amenities and features, including two swimming pools, six whirlpools, and a unique marina with a variety of watersport activities.

In 2018, the vessel was subjected to a major refit that included flooring, joinery, decoration, upholstery, plumbing, tiling, electrical and fine finishing works to upgrade all public areas, passenger suites and crew areas onboard.

With the Quest back in service, four cruise ships are now sailing with guests for Seabourn, including the Seabourn Encore.

The 2016-built vessel resumed service in February, launching a series of Canary Islands and Mediterranean cruises.