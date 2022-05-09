American Queen Celebrates Inaugural Expedition Season with Ocean Victory

American Queen Voyages is debuting the cruise line’s first-ever expedition experience with the inaugural sailing of Ocean Victory, which departed Vancouver, B.C. May, 7, 2022.

The Ocean Victory marks the arrival of the seventh vessel to the American Queen Voyages fleet. The ship is joining the fleet on a charter deal from SunStone Ships.

The new 186-guest vessel, created for intimate access with an innovative X-Bow design, will sail between Vancouver, B.C., and Sitka, Alaska, on 12- and 13-day cruises May through September.

“Alaska is a unique destination that to even begin to understand its vastness demands immersion with an expedition experience,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “Ocean Victory will deliver guests an intimate sailing experience that really allows them to become captivated by the destination’s many natural wonders. We’re thrilled to have welcomed our first guests onboard as we embark on our journey to Alaska’s Inside Passage.”

“As we celebrate the debut of Ocean Victory, I am inspired by our growth from a one paddlewheel cruise line, the American Queen, to a fleet of vessels this very day sailing Mississippi, Kentucky, Washington, Prince Edward Island and Quebec,” shared John Waggoner, founder and chairman of American Queen Voyages. “Today we call on over 125 ports with seven vessels, employing over 670 teammates – far exceeding even the dreams of this boy of just one boat.”

Photo Caption (from left): Kathy DeLisser, regional vice president, Canada, Ceres Terminals Canada; Tom Corsie, vice president of real estate, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority; John Waggoner, founder & chairman, American Queen Voyages; Rosalind Campbell, councilor, Musqueam Indian Band; Karen Soyka, vice president of strategy & business development, Destination Vancouver; Carmen Ortega, trade development manager, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority; and Dean Wendt, dean, College of Science and Mathematics, California Polytechnic State University.