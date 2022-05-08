Pearl Mist Resumes Service Ahead of Summer Program in the Great Lakes

Another cruise line is resuming service as Pearl Seas Cruises welcomed guests onboard the Pearl Mist for the first time since 2019.

Sailing roundtrip from Portland, the 210-guest ship is returning with a cruise to Maine and Canada.

The seven-night, port-intensive itinerary includes calls in Rockland, Campobello Island, St. Andrews, St. John, Grand Manan Island and Bar Harbor and sailed on Saturday, May 7.

The first cruise will be followed by the 15-night “Canadian Maritimes & St. Lawrence Seaway” itinerary.

As the brand’s longest sailing, the voyage links Portland to Toronto and includes several calls in Canada and the United States East Coast.

The cruise also features a full transit of the St. Lawrence Seaway, a system of locks, canals, and channels that connects the Atlantic Ocean and the Great Lakes.

Pearl’s return season continue with a full summer season exploring The Great Lakes.

From June through August, the Pearl Mist offers two cruise experiences in the region: an 11-night Great Lakes & Georgian Bay itinerary and a shorter 7-night Great Lakes itinerary.

Both cruises operate between Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto, Canada, and visit numerous American and Canadian ports of call, such as Midland, Sault Sainte Marie and Muskegon.

Custom built to sail in the region, the Pearl Mist originally entered service in 2014.

With room for just 210 passengers, the vessel features a spacious dining room, large lounges, big windows, high ceilings and over-sized balcony accommodations.

The small ship also offers all-inclusive cruising, with fine dining, complimentary cocktails each evening, complimentary beer and wine with lunch and dinner, as well as onboard enrichment programs, entertainment, and daily small-group excursions with private transportation.

For the 2022 season, Pearl Seas is also offering an expanded onboard and onshore enrichment program that features new activities from kayaking to hiking, to local experiences like lobster fishing, seal watching, and glass-bottom boat tours.