Crown Princess Welcomes Cruise Guests Back in Seattle

The Crown Princess is welcoming guests back today in Seattle after a two-year operational pause.

As the 12th Princess Cruises vessel to resume revenue operations for Princess Cruises, the 2006-built cruise ship is kicking off a series of cruises in Alaska and Canada.

As part of the company’s six-ship program in the region, the vessel is offering seven-night cruises that visit the Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Victoria.

Through the end of the year, the Crown Princess is also offering cruises departing Vancouver and Los Angeles with itineraries visiting the Pacific Coast, Hawaii and the South Pacific.

In November, for instance, the ship’s program features a special 28-night voyage to Hawaii, Tahiti and Samoa.

Sailing roundtrip from the World Cruise Center in Los Angeles, the itinerary features calls in seven ports, including Honolulu, Hilo, Pago Pago, Moorea and Papeete – where the Crown is spending an entire night docked.

With capacity for 3,100 guests, the Crown Princess originally entered service in 2006. First in a series of ships known as the Crown Class, it introduced several innovations, such as The Sanctuary.

Described by Princess as an adults-only “oasis of tranquility”, the outdoors area features plush seating, massage cabanas, signature beverages and light meals and was later rolled out to the entire fleet.

The 113,000-ton ship also offers other popular signature features of the line, including a piazza-style atrium; the 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars poolside theater; 900 cabins with private balconies; and a variety of dining, recreation and entertainment options.

The vessel was also equipped with the Princess’ Medallion Class technology in mid-2019.

In addition to the Crown Princess, other two Princess ships resumed service recently.

On April 27, the Island Princess welcomed passengers back in Florida, kicking off a positioning cruise ahead of a summer season in Europe.

The Royal Princess, meanwhile, returned to guest operations on May 2, launching a series of cruises to Alaska.

Continuing its restart plan, Princess will add another ship – the Coral Princess – into the active lineup in June.