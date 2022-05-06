Kelly Clarkson to Perform Special Concert on Norwegian Prima

Kelly Clarkson today announced that she would join Norwegian Cruise Line in celebrating and rewarding educators as part of the "Norwegian’s Giving Joy," annual recognition program hosted by Norwegian Cruise Line.

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 – 6, 2022), the songstress and TV host and producer concluded a week-long on-air celebration recognizing educators on her critically acclaimed program, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," by announcing that she would be joining this year’s Norwegian’s Giving Joy winners aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Prima.

Clarkson will perform during the award ceremony honoring these top 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada, when the ship debuts in her home state of Texas on Oct. 27, 2022.

"Not only has Kelly been a wonderful friend of our Cruise Line since joining our NCL family as godmother to Norwegian Encore, but she has also been a steadfast supporter of educators through the years," said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We all have a teacher who holds a special place in our hearts, and Norwegian’s Giving Joy program provides a platform for us to publicly recognize and provide them with an experience of a lifetime. Kelly shares our strong appreciation for this community of unsung heroes, making her the perfect partner to help us bring this special program to life once again."

The annual program which recognizes the connection between travel and education and celebrates teachers for their unwavering dedication to inspiring students every day, has awarded 130 teachers with free cruises and over $185,000 to schools since 2019. This year, 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada will win an exclusive sailing aboard the Cruise Line’s newest groundbreaking ship, Norwegian Prima, during the inaugural five-day sailing from Galveston, Texas from October 27 – 31, 2022. In addition, the top three grand prize winners will receive an additional seven-day voyage for two from the U.S. or Canada, as well as a $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000 donation respectively for their school.

"Teachers deserve every recognition for their relentless commitment to inspiring students every day," said Kelly Clarkson. "As the Godmother of Norwegian Encore, I’m so proud to partner with NCL on Norwegian’s Giving Joy program. This community does incredible work, and through this annual program, I get to play a small role in showing our gratitude to these educators with an opportunity of a lifetime. I can’t wait to celebrate the 100 deserving winners this October, as I welcome them to my home state of Texas before they set sail."