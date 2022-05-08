Princess Adds Calls to Prince Rupert for Summer Season

The Port of Prince Rupert is adding 16 new vessel calls to its upcoming cruise schedule that has the potential to bring upwards of 46,000 additional cruise passengers – about a 330% increase from the previously published schedule – to the community this spring and summer.

According to a press release, the Ruby Princess, operated by Princess Cruises, will make her inaugural call on Prince Rupert on Tuesday May 17 and will include the Port as a regular stop on the ship’s Alaska itinerary approximately every 10 days.

The Port of Prince Rupert now expects 43 cruise vessel calls and approximately 60,622 passengers in total to visit Prince Rupert between now and September 30.

“The exciting late addition of the Ruby Princess to the Port of Prince Rupert’s cruise schedule will give a significant boost to the local tourism industry in the coming months, and we are working with local operators and other community stakeholders to prepare for this large influx of visitors,” said Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO of the Prince Rupert Port Authority. “We appreciate the efforts being made by everyone to accommodate this schedule change and to welcome visitors back to the area as we ramp up for the return of cruise tourism in the community.”

In addition to the Ruby Princess, PRPA has also added another vessel call from Windstar’s Star Breeze on September 7 to its roster.