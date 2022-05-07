La Goulette Marks First Two-Ship Day for 2022

Tunisia’s La Goulette Cruise Port marked its first two-ship day in a long time this past week with the MSC Opera and the Island Sky from Noble Caledonia.

Passengers were welcomed with traditional folklore music and dancers.

La Goulette Village hosts 70 retail outlets most of which offer local artisan products and food. Guests opting for organized excursions visited sites such as Sidi Bou Said, Carthage and Medina.

The MSC Opera is scheduled to call every Thursday.

A delegation formed by the minister of tourism, the minister of transportation, the minister of economy and the EU ambassador to Tunisia visited in conjunction with the calls. They were given a tour of the facilities and were hosted to lunch on the MSC Opera.

Sami Debbiche, general manager of La Goulette, commented that they worked tirelessly to restore the facilities to make these first calls a memorable experience for the vessels, passengers and crew.

“We hope that these first calls are the catalyst for a strong return of cruising to Tunisia to the benefit of the industry stakeholders and the surrounding community,” he said.

La Goulette Cruise Port features berths with a total length of of 657 meters, thus able to receive large ships, such as, for example, the Oasis of the Seas and the MSC Meraglivia, according to Debbiche.