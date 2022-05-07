Emerald Cruises Announces Godmother for Emerald Azzurra

Sarah Wikevand, managing director of ROL Cruise in the UK, has been named Godmother of Emerald Cruises’ first ocean-going superyacht, Emerald Azzurra.

Wikevand will christen the 100-guest superyacht in Venice on May 28, 2022.

Rob Voss, Chief Operating Officer of the Scenic Group, which includes Scenic and Emerald Cruises, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to be showcasing our commitment to supporting travel agents by having Sarah as our first Emerald Cruises superyacht’s Godmother [is this capitalized or no? either way should be consistent]. She is a wonderful advocate for the cruising market and her dedication reflects our own commitment to growing this remarkable industry.”

As managing director of ROL Cruise, Sarah is a highly regarded and well-respected cruise industry advocate.

As one of Emerald Cruises’ top performing agents for superyacht cruises, ROL Cruise has been instrumental in the success of launching Emerald Cruises’ first ocean superyacht, Emerald Azzurra.

“I have been working with the incredible Emerald Cruises team for over six years now and I am humbled to have been selected as Godmother for the line’s first ocean-going superyacht Emerald Azzurra. It is an honor to work closely with the team on such a monumental milestone for Emerald Cruises,” Wikevand commented.