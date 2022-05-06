Pam Hoffee Promoted to President of Avalon

Avalon Waterways has promoted Pam Hoffee to president of the river cruise brand.

“As the former managing director of Avalon Waterways, Pam has helped lead the evolution of river cruising – navigating a plethora of innovative product and expansion opportunities for the company,” said Scott Nisbet, president and chief executive officer for the Globus family of brands.

“In addition to steering the rise of our incredible – and incredibly unique – Active & Discovery itineraries on every major river in Europe, she’s spearheaded difference-making experiential innovations like Avalon Choice excursions while also growing Avalon’s portfolio of cruises to include our Storyteller Series of sailings featuring celebrity hosts. She has also led the way for the continued growth of our Suite Ship fleet while delivering our guests to off-the-beaten-path destinations for more immersive and authentic discoveries. In her tenure, Pam has solidified Avalon Waterways as the clear alternative to the ‘traditional’ cruise.”

As president of Avalon Waterways, Hoffee will not only continue to lead the evolution, growth and sustainability efforts of the award-winning river cruise line, she will also oversee the company’s operations teams worldwide.

“The cruising tides are changing,” said Hoffee, on her role as president of Avalon Waterways. “With smaller ships and bigger experiences; fewer people onboard and more of everything on land – we’re sailing towards the changes that travelers desire, including more choices, more passion pursuits, as well as immersive, authentic experiences that invite them to enjoy the vacation of a lifetime. And I couldn’t be more proud or thrilled to lead the charge for this new wave in cruising.”