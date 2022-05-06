Swan Hellenic Announces Arctic Season Sale to Celebrate Launch of New Ship

Swan Hellenic announced that its new SH Vega will launch ahead of schedule in July, departing Helsinki Shipyard immediately to carry the cultural expedition cruise pioneer’s Arctic Summer Season.

It will be the line's second ship, joining the SH Minerva in service.

Celebrating the ship’s maiden cruises, Swan Hellenic has launched a special Arctic Summer Season 2022 Sale that makes this remote wilderness more accessible than ever, with savings of up to 70% off brochure fares for guests booking before June 20, 2022, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to launch this special celebration of our new purpose-built ice-class ship, which makes her extraordinary maiden cruises uniquely accessible and irresistible,” explained Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito. “We look forward to boosting our sales partners revenues and spirits in a challenging period, attracting new curious-minded adventurers to experience the Swan Hellenic difference.”

Solo adventurers haven't been forgotten either, with the iconic company recognizing their single-minded desire to explore by waiving the single supplement.

At the same time, support its Travel Partners, Swan Hellenic is offering 20% commission on all new bookings. In addition, for every new booking, travel partners will receive a $250 per guest bonus commission.

Cruise fares start at $4,688 per person, with itineraries ranging from nine to 20 days.