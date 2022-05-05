MSC Cruises USA Appoints New EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Lynn Torrent

MSC Cruises USA has appointed experienced cruise industry leader Lynn Torrent as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), leading commercial efforts across sales, marketing, revenue management and contact center functions.

She will join the cruise line on May 9, reporting directly to MSC Cruises USA President Rubén A. Rodríguez, the company said, in a press release.

The new role is part of a broader organizational realignment to integrate commercial functions and support growth opportunities and priorities, including internal promotions and active recruiting for the key position of Senior Vice President, Sales & Trade Partnerships (reporting into the newly established CCO role).

Torrent is ideally suited for the new CCO role. Her relevant experiences include leading Costa Cruise Lines in the U.S., and a successful progression of senior executive roles at Carnival Cruise Lines during a period of high growth for the brand, culminating in the role of EVP overseeing all commercial functions. More recently, Torrent was Division President at Apple Leisure Group, a vertically integrated leisure travel and hospitality management company.

The Company is also announcing today that EVP & Chief Operations Officer Ken Muskat will leave MSC Cruises to pursue new opportunities outside of the organization.

Muskat will remain with the Company through the end of August, supporting the transition to the new management structure, the company said.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “I am very excited for Lynn to join our talented team and bring her proven leadership and expertise to support our rapid growth in the US market. Her deep experience and proven skills will help us increase the effectiveness and impact of our commercial efforts, and sharpen our focus on further developing the key capabilities required to meet our aspirations.”

“Today, together with the rest of the MSC family, I want to thank Ken for his many important contributions to MSC Cruises. We all hoped that Ken would remain with the Company, as he considered new international opportunities with MSC Cruises. In the end, Ken decided to pursue opportunities outside of MSC Group. I am especially grateful for his dedication and partnership in the last two years – to MSC Cruises, to all of us, and to our travel agent partners. He is a good friend to many of us, and in many ways will always be a member of the MSC family.”

More Moves

Suzanne Salas will now serve as SVP, Marketing & eCommerce, recognizing her leadership in developing the Company’s marketing capabilities and launching marketing programs that are rapidly building brand awareness and stimulating growth in traffic, leads and bookings. Her new title reflects MSC Cruises’ efforts to build eCommerce and digital marketing capabilities, critical to the brand’s rapid growth across all channels. In the new structure, Salas will report directly to Lynn Torrent, as will other commercial leaders.

Albino di Lorenzo has been promoted to SVP, Port Operations & Government Relations, North America & Caribbean. He will lead port and terminal operations across MSC Cruises’ growing set of US home ports and itineraries, including the operations of the Company’s new PortMiami terminal, set to be the largest cruise terminal in North America when it opens. Working closely with corporate leadership in itinerary development for the region, he will also join MSC Cruises USA Chairman Rick Sasso in the Company’s continued efforts to reinforce and nurture strong relationships with government and port leaders across the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico and North America. Di Lorenzo will report directly to Rubén A. Rodríguez, as will other operations leaders.