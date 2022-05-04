Vancouver

Azamara Celebrates Travel Advisors in the Month of May

Azamara

Azamara has announced new special offers in celebration of Travel Advisor Appreciation Day.

Today, May 4, 2022, Azamara is offering travel partners an additional 5% Bonus Commission for every 2022 booking made until midnight, using the promo code BONUSCOMM.

Additionally, for the entire month of May, Azamara will have an “AzAmazing Advisors Appreciation Sweepstakes” in which each new booking will get an entry for a chance to win a grand prize of a voyage for two with Azamara. The winner will be announced on June 7, 2022.

“Our travel partners have played an integral role in helping Azamara and our guests return to sea following these challenging years and every day we appreciate their support. To show our gratitude on this special day, we are pleased to offer this bonus commission and sweepstakes opportunity,” said Michelle Lardizabal, Chief Sales Officer at Azamara.

