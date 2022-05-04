Atlas Rolls Out Bonus Commission for Travel Advisor Appreciation Month

Atlas Ocean Voyages is continuing its appreciation of Travel Advisors into May, the designated Travel Advisor Appreciation Month.

Throughout the month, Atlas Ocean Voyages is featuring its valued Travel Advisor partners weekly through social media starting this week.

Additionally, Atlas Ocean Voyages is providing Travel Advisor’s a $500 bonus for every new luxe-adventure booking made in May for summer 2022 trips.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages recognizes the importance of Travel Advisors and the invaluable role they play in our industry," said Carlos Garzon, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Atlas Ocean Voyages. "We sincerely appreciate all the work Travel Advisors have done to promote our new luxury expedition cruise line. Our new $500 bonus commission program is one of the many ways we thank Travel Advisors for their hard work recommending Atlas Ocean Voyages.”

Travel Advisors will receive a $500 bonus commission for any new deposited booking on World Navigator by mentioning APPRECIATION at the time of booking. To claim the bonus commission, bookings need to be aboard World Navigator voyages, departing between June 2022 and November 2022. Deposits also need to be paid by May 31, 2022. All U.S. and Canadian Travel Advisors are welcome to participate in the program.

In addition to receiving a bonus commission all May, Travel Advisors can deliver up to $6,000 savings to their clients on any new suite or stateroom booking. The consumer offer is applicable for all new booking made from April 1 through June 30, 2022, aboard World Navigator and World Traveller, departing June 17, 2022, and later. Additional restrictions may apply.