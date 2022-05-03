Virgin Celebrates Travel Partners with First Mates Appreciation Month

Virgin Voyages announced it is celebrating its travel advisors in a month-long show of appreciation.

Virgin said that a First Mate (travel advisor), second in command to the captain, is one of the most important roles in maritime tradition.

In celebration of National Travel Advisor Day (May 4) and National Travel & Tourism Week (May 1-7), Richard Branson’s cruise line is showing First Mates an epic Sea of Appreciation.

Extended from one week in 2021 to an entire month for 2022, Virgin Voyages is offering weekly giveaways on SeaCiety, an exclusive online Facebook community for First Mates.

Every week, agents will have the opportunity to enter to win VV swag with the winners announced each Thursday.

First Mates Appreciation Month will also include special messages from Virgin Voyages’ Crew - from the onboard Happenings Cast to the executive leadership team. The celebrations continue as Virgin Voyages’ sales managers will be looking to meet, mix and mingle with First Mates in cities all over the US including Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, Long Beach (CA), and Stamford (CT).

John Diorio, Virgin Voyages’ Vice President of North American Sales, said, “We have the most incredible partners in our First Mates, and there’s no better way to say thank you than with an entire appreciation month that honors their work and commitment to the Virgin brand. We’ve built an extensive agent community and are always seeking new opportunities to engage with First Mates and welcome new advisors into the program.”

With the ambition of always being “Brilliant To Do Business With,” the First Mates program includes lucrative commissions (no NCFs), a Sailor-driven approach and educational opportunities. After registering as a First Mate, travel advisors can book Circles (groups of 10+ cabins), engage with the brand on SeaCiety, and join Seacademy, a multi-tiered educational program. Perks for completing the program include bonus commission vouchers, exclusive rates on future cruises, Sailor Loot (on-board credits), priority access to brand events and ship launches, and first dibs on future familiarization trips.