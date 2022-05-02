Explora Journeys Joins ASTA

Explora Journeys today announced it has joined the American Society of Travel Advisors, the world’s largest association of travel professionals, according to a press release.

The new luxury lifestyle travel brand of the MSC Group further underpinned its commitment to the travel advisor community with a $10,000 donation to ASTA’s advocacy fund.

According to a press release, Explora Journeys has since its launch in June last year, created a set of bold and industry-first commercial policies to support the travel advisor community ranging from a ‘By Appointment Service’, 24/7 availability for advisors and the luxury cruise industry’s first rolling and generous commission program for travel agencies with no non-commissionable fares.

Chris Austin, Chief Sales Officer, Explora Journeys, said, “We are totally committed to support and protect the business health and longevity of the travel advisor community and we applaud the work of ASTA’s leadership, chapters and members to ensure all stakeholders recognize the value of every travel advisor. Explora Journeys is here for the long term and we look forward to driving a mutually beneficial and successful partnership with all ASTA members.”

Zane Kerby, President & CEO, ASTA, added, “Chris Austin has been a friend and partner of ASTA and the advisor community for a long time. We applaud his leadership and thoughtful creation of advisor-friendly business terms under the Explora Journeys’ banner, answering ASTA’s call for suppliers to do better. These actions speak volumes and showcase their true support of the agency community.”