Hurtigruten Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Week With Incentives

Hurtigruten Expeditions is supporting Travol Advisor Appreciation Week, which takes place May 2-6, with a Galápagos sales incentive.

Travel advisors booking three of the company’s nine-day Galápagos adventure launched earlier this year for travel in 2022 will receive a free cruise on the same itinerary to use for themselves on any departures until March 31, 2023.

The company also provides a place through Hurtigruten's portal where travel advisors can access the brands’ image bank, YouTube links, itinerary pages, group flyers, solo supplement rates, and other campaign-supporting assets and download brochures.

“We are extremely thankful for the wonderful support from our travel advisor partners, who generate a significant part of Hurtigruten Americas’ overall business. To better understand their needs, we carried out a survey among advisors last year. Based on the results, we’ve made several improvements since, not only to our portal but also sending more personalized emails, and we’ve partnered with BranchUp to push our social media messages through travel agents’ social media. And as always, we know one of the most appreciated initiatives among our travel advisor partners is the extended sales period that starts before and finishes after they have been open to the general public,” said Jeffrey Oar, President, Hurtigruten Americas.

In addition, this summer, the company offers two Alaskan itineraries (available both Northbound and Southbound), a 14-day itinerary between Vancouver and Alaska (and vice versa), and an 18-day cruise that covers the Inside Passage, the Alaskan Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands, and crosses the Bering Sea.

Hurtigruten Expeditions is adding also itineraries for four years covering the entire Galapagos from 2023. The current 9-day Eastern Loop will be complemented by the slightly shorter Western Loopand the Northern Loop, which can also be combined into an 11-day itinerary. For 2022 itineraries, travel advisors can enjoy a special rate of $2,277 for double occupancy.