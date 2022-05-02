V.Ships Leisure Takes Over Management of Explorer Dream

V.Ships Leisure is now managing the full Dream Cruises fleet, having assumed full management responsibilities of the 1999-built Explorer Dream on Friday.

The company had already taken over management of the Genting Dream and World Dream, in addition to the Crystal Serenity, Crystal Symphony and Crystal Endeavor.

The Explorer Dream is said to have been brought down to minimal manning levels.

After offering Taiwan-based cruising, the Explorer Dream has since related to Malaysia and Port Klang. The future of the ship remains unknown with a court-appointed liquidator working on solutions including the sale of Genting assets.

The Explorer Dream joined the Dream fleet in 2019 following a huge refurbishment, having been converted from the SuperStar Virgo. The ship spent the summer 2019 season sailing from mainland China before debuting for the Dream brand in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the pandemic pause, she was among the first ships back in service in 2020, offering itineraries visiting destinations in Taiwan.