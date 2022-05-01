Vancouver

Costa Cancels Favolosa's Baltic Season

Costa Favolosa

The Costa Favolosa won't be sailing in Northern Europe this summer as the brand has cancelled the 2010-built ship's season.

"The safety of our guests and crew members is our responsibility and key priority. Due to the recent developments, all the scheduled calls for our ships in Saint Petersburg had been cancelled," the company said in a statement.

"The originally scheduled cruises in North Europe for Costa Favolosa which was supposed to homeport in Saint Petersburg will be not operated. Nevertheless, we already have redesigned our summer offer for Northern Europe with amazing programs with the  Costa Fascinosa departing from Kiel and offering 12-day itinerary to North Cape and nine-day itineraries towards the Baltic."

The  Costa Favolosa will relaunch service in early October in the Western Mediterranean.  

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Barcelona

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report