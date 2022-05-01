Costa Cancels Favolosa's Baltic Season

The Costa Favolosa won't be sailing in Northern Europe this summer as the brand has cancelled the 2010-built ship's season.

"The safety of our guests and crew members is our responsibility and key priority. Due to the recent developments, all the scheduled calls for our ships in Saint Petersburg had been cancelled," the company said in a statement.

"The originally scheduled cruises in North Europe for Costa Favolosa which was supposed to homeport in Saint Petersburg will be not operated. Nevertheless, we already have redesigned our summer offer for Northern Europe with amazing programs with the Costa Fascinosa departing from Kiel and offering 12-day itinerary to North Cape and nine-day itineraries towards the Baltic."

The Costa Favolosa will relaunch service in early October in the Western Mediterranean.