Carnival Cruise Line Begins Sailing from San Francisco with Carnival Miracle

For the first time in its 50-year history, Carnival Cruise Line will set sail today from its newest homeport, San Francisco, Calif., with the Carnival Miracle.

According to a press release, Carnival’s first-ever sailings over the spring and summer from San Francisco expand its West Coast service offerings and strengthen its position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California.

“After years of anticipation, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to be sailing out of the Port of San Francisco for the first time,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’re proud to join the San Francisco community, support the revival of the tourism economy, and open up exciting travel options to beautiful destinations for those living in and visiting the Bay Area.”

“The Port of San Francisco is proud to welcome Carnival Miracle to its new homeport at the J.R. Herman Cruise Terminal at Pier 27,” said Elaine Forbes, the Port of San Francisco Executive Director. “Carnival Miracle will set sail on 19 voyages from the Port of San Francisco drawing thousands of passengers and crew to our city helping to drive the economic recovery of the waterfront. Each cruise call at the Port of San Francisco supports the network of mostly small and family owned business that have made Fisherman’s Wharf, the Embarcadero, and all corners of our seven and a half miles of property internationally renowned.”

Following an initial four-day Baja Mexico cruise from the Port of San Francisco, the Carnival Miracle will begin the first of a series of 11 ten-day Alaska cruise vacations featuring stops in Juneau, Ketchikan, Sitka, Skagway, Icy Strait Point, in Victoria, BC, Canada and scenic cruising through Tracy Arm Fjord (stops vary depending on cruise date). Four- and five-day Baja Mexico cruises will also be offered, culminating with a 15-day Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii on September 15, 2022.