Windstar Beautifys With Fountainhead Arts

Windstar Cruises has partnered with Fountainhead Arts to paint murals on each of the three Star Plus Class yachts, as well as in Windstar’s new Miami office.

Miami-based Fountainhead was founded in 2008 by collectors and passionate art appreciators Kathryn and Dan Mikesell, aims to raise the voice, visibility and value of artists and make their work accessible to a global community.

"These murals, all painted by local artists, will enliven the top decks of our Star Plus Class yachts and be a great conversation piece for our guests, but this project is also about connecting to the Miami arts community in Windstar’s new corporate home," commented Christopher Prelog, Windstar President.

“The entire team is excited to meet the artists in Fountainhead’s artistic ecosystem and see the original artwork come to life on board and in our office,” added Prelog.

Fountainhead will assist Windstar in selecting local artists to board the ships and paint murals over the course of the next 15 months. The murals will adorn the large top deck wall aft of the Star Grill.

“We’re thrilled to bring that relationship to sea by partnering with Windstar – and further connect them to their new home in the Miami community via the arts,” said Kathryn Mikesell.

Guests will observe the artists at work and attend a “reveal” event while the artists are aboard the ships to install the murals. After the event, artists will host a table for dinner with guests selected by Windstar.

Artists will also conduct two evening seminars: one for guests and one for crew, explaining the conception, design, meaning, and installation process.

As part of the agreement, murals will be replaced once on each of the three yachts, with the first in 2024, another in 2025, and the final yacht in 2026.