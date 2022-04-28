Cruise Saudi

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels the Norwegian Prima’s Inaugural Voyage

Norwegian Prima

Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled the Norwegian Prima’s first voyage due to supply chain challenges.

According to an email sent to guests, as a result of supply chain challenges, the company was forced to cancel Norwegian Prima’s inaugural cruise.

The Norwegian Prima was schedule to depart on August 17 on an eight-night cruise from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Reykjavik, Iceland, ahead of the ship’s christening.

Guests will automatically receive a full refund with no further actions required from their part.  

Furthermore, the company offered all guests a 25 percent off discount on their next cruise, to be use on bookings from May 2, 2022 through May 2, 2023.

