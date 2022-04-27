San Diego

Scenic Eclipse II Set for 2023 Debut, More Ships To Follow

Scenic Eclipse

Scenic Group's ultra-luxury brand Scenic is in the middle of building the Scenic Eclipse II, while its sister line Emerald Cruises is adding the second ship to its luxury yachts set for an early 2023 launch.

The Scenic Eclipse II will sail in the second quarter of 2023 and will be deployed in Europe to start, the company said.

The company said the ship is built from the same blueprint as its sister, and that the Scenic Eclipse II offers a wealth of premium features and state-of-the-art technology for exploration. Optimum underwater viewing, an immersive underwater experience on the Triton 660/9 AVA submarine, Panorama Bar and outdoor pool are some of them.

Emerald Cruises also entered the luxury yacht market this year with 100-guest Emerald Azzurra. It will be followed by Emerald Sakara, which will add capacity on key departures in the Mediterranean and Adriatic.

Scenic Group will then look to its next generation ultra-luxury yachts, which are currently at the end of the design stages and will be launched in the 2024 to 2025 time frame, the company said. 

