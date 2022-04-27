Vancouver

Atlas Ocean Voyages Expands Atlas Assurance

Atlas Ocean Ship

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the cruise line will include Covid trip interruption and isolation insurance for all guests on all future voyages.

The new Covid insurance coverage for all guests augments Atlas’ expansive list of inclusions, among which are emergency medical evacuation insurance, repatriation insurance, and emergency medical and travel assistance, known as Atlas Assurance according to a press release.

“Covid is an unfortunate fact of life, and our precautions and strict health protocols minimize risk and help assure our guests and crew,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The health and safety of our guests and crew continues to be our top priority, and Atlas’ new Covid-related, trip interruption-insurance inclusion in Atlas Assurance will provide guests an array of protections should the unforeseeable happen.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

AB Inbev News

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MarineXchange

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 169,174 Berths | $49 Billion | View

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Sofidel

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Incheon