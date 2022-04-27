Atlas Ocean Voyages Expands Atlas Assurance

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the cruise line will include Covid trip interruption and isolation insurance for all guests on all future voyages.

The new Covid insurance coverage for all guests augments Atlas’ expansive list of inclusions, among which are emergency medical evacuation insurance, repatriation insurance, and emergency medical and travel assistance, known as Atlas Assurance according to a press release.

“Covid is an unfortunate fact of life, and our precautions and strict health protocols minimize risk and help assure our guests and crew,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “The health and safety of our guests and crew continues to be our top priority, and Atlas’ new Covid-related, trip interruption-insurance inclusion in Atlas Assurance will provide guests an array of protections should the unforeseeable happen.”