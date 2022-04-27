SeaDream Celebrates 20 Years of Yacht Cruising with Ship Refits

SeaDream Yacht Cruises has celebrated 20 years of operations with major refits for its two ships, the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II.

According to Adrienne D’Annunzio, Manager SeaDream Club, Charity & PR at SeaDream Yacht Cruises, the ships interiors were taken down to bare steal for the refurbishments.

“Ceilings, floors and everything was taking out and a complete renovation of the staterooms occurred with new furnishing, colors and fabrics,” D’Annunzio explained.

The cabins received new high-tech features as well, including sensor lightning and a new television system.

On the exteriors, the vessels received new furniture, decking, cushions, showers and additional Balinese Dream Beds.

“People love them, for reading, sunbathing and, by night, sleeping under starts. It’s an iconic piece of what SeaDream Yacht Club is,” D’Annunzio said.

On the technical side, the ships saw steel replacement, in addition to pipe work and more.

“Everything needed to keep them going for the next ten years,” she added.

While the SeaDream is currently in drydock in Portugal undergoing its refit, the SeaDream II has completed the renovation earlier this year.

According to SeaDream, the renovations represented a $10 million investment that represents the company’s continued commitment to their guests’ comfort and optimal convenience.

Built in the mid-1980s, the SeaDream I and the SeaDream II were acquired by SeaDream in 2001.

At the time, the 110-guest sister ships were operating for Seabourn as the Seabourn Goddess I and the Seabourn Goddess II.