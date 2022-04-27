Port Saint John Welcomes First Ship After Two Years

After a two-year pandemic period the first cruise ship, the Regent Seven Seas Navigator, will arrive in Port Saint John on April 28.

Port Saint John is gearing up with all levels of government and regional partners to welcome the industry back after a two-year hiatus, according to a statement.

A consistent set of national procedures and protocols regarding public health, safety and disease prevention are carefully followed at all Canadian cruise ports and terminals.

“We are delighted to welcome our first cruise ship back to the Port of Saint John as we look forward to the safe resumption of cruise in our region! The cruise industry in Canada has endured a tough couple of years during the pandemic but always supported the decisions of Transport Canada and Public Health in putting the safety and security of our citizens first. We have worked diligently to ensure the correct measures were put in place in advance of this cruise season. We are looking forward to celebrating the return of the cruise sector, along with all local businesses that rely upon a healthy tourism sector to provide important jobs and prosperity to our city and province,” said Andrew Dixon, Chief Operating Officer at Port Saint John

The visit of Regent Seven Seas Navigator will kick off a season which includes 70 scheduled cruise ship visits between now and early November.

In 2022, 13 different cruise lines will call at Saint John, with 87 percent of visits scheduled for September and October, the traditionally busy cruise tourism season for the region.

"Though we haven't seen any cruise ships in port since the pandemic began, our cruise and operations teams have worked tirelessly to ensure the safe and successful return of the cruise industry. We have had the chance to work with local stakeholders and businesses in a new way, and we can't wait to watch as the cruise guests get to experience all the wonders of the Bay of Fundy region," added Natalie Allaby, Cruise Development Manager at Port Saint John.

The Regent Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Port Saint John at 9:20 pm on April 28 and a fireworks show will be launching from Long Wharf shortly after the vessel is secured at the berth. On On Friday, April 29th there will be a tugboat water show in the harbour as the cruise ship departs at 1:45 pm.